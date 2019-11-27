Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Jason Garrett Amid Struggles: 'I Am His Man'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he remains a steadfast supporter of head coach Jason Garrett despite comments following Sunday's 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots that were critical of the team's coaching.

"Special teams was really, probably, the determining difference," Jones told reporters before stating: "To me, special teams is 100 percent coaching. It's 100 percent coaching."

He added, "With the makeup of this team, I shouldn't be this frustrated."

Jones appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday to discuss Garrett:

The longtime Cowboys owner said Tuesday on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas he hadn't talked with Garrett because of the short week ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving Day meeting with the Buffalo Bills and shot down the idea of an imminent coaching change.

"The answer is no. Period," Jones said.

Meanwhile, Garrett sidestepped questions about his job security and shifted the focus to getting the team ready for a clash with the 8-3 Bills.

"We've just got to focus on coaching as well as we can and playing as well as we can," he said. "There certainly were some things in the game we have to get better at, and we're going to work on that as a staff and as a football team. But again, our eyes our forward on Buffalo."

The Cowboys have lost two of their past three games and are just 3-5 since winning their first three games of the season. At 6-5, they're still a game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead, but a road game against Philly looms large in Week 16.

Dallas has three highly winnable games before that key matchup, as it faces the Bills and Los Angeles Rams at home, with a road trip to take on the Chicago Bears in between.

Jones has continued to stand by Garrett, who took over as head coach in 2010, every time his job status has come into question in recent years. That may change if the Cowboys falter over the next month, though.