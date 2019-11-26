Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Hasn't Considered Firing Jason Garrett During Season

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday he hasn't met with head coach Jason Garrett after Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots and isn't considering an in-season coaching change.

"The answer is no. Period," Jones responded when asked about changing coaches during his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills.

Pointed comments from the Cowboys owner following the 13-9 loss the Patriots, which dropped Dallas' record to 6-5, brought Garrett's status into question.

"Special teams was really, probably, the determining difference," Jones told reporters before stating, "To me special teams is 100 percent coaching. It's 100 percent coaching."

He added: "With the makeup of this team, I shouldn't be this frustrated."

Although Dallas remains above .500 and in first place in the NFC East, their strength of victory (.250) is tied for the third-worst mark among teams with at least one win, ahead of only the Bills and Cardinals, per ESPN.

That's a concern since the Cowboys' next four opponents have a combined record of 24-20. That slate includes a crucial road game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 that could determine the division champion.

Dallas has faltered against marquee opponents all season despite having one of the league's most talented rosters, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and a defense that ranks sixth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (318.5).

That must change over the next month if the Cowboys are going to earn a playoff berth.

In the short term, it will be intriguing to see whether Jones' stance on Garrett changes if Dallas can't beat Buffalo at home on Thanksgiving. It's a 6.5-point favorite in the contest, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Garrett shrugged off questions about his job security Monday, saying, "We've just got to focus on coaching as well as we can and playing as well as we can."