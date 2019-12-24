Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets Star Might Not Return from Injury Until 2020

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving "could be out two to three more weeks with what [the Nets] are privately calling thoracic bursitis," according to Heavy.com's Brandon Robinson, who cited "a source within the Nets organization."

"We're getting second and third opinions before doing anything," Robinson's source said Monday.

Irving has not played since Nov. 14 because of a right shoulder impingement. Head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters at the time that his star point guard "gutted that one out" when he played 35 minutes against the Denver Nuggets.



Durability has been a problem for the six-time All-Star in recent years. He's missed at least 15 contests in each of the previous two seasons and has only played 70 games once in the last four campaigns.

When healthy, Irving is the driving force on offense. He has a team-leading 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per game this season, but Spencer Dinwiddie is right behind him with 22.7 points and 6.7 assists per contest.

The Nets typically have the talent to keep themselves afloat, but injuries to other players have tested the team's depth. Swingman David Nwaba tore his Achilles in last Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, while Caris LeVert hasn't played since Nov. 10 because of right thumb surgery.

The Nets are 12-6 since the loss to the Nuggets on Nov. 14 and are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference.