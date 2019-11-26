Lakers' LeBron James Explains How Spurs Helped Him Improve Early in Career

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to a game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 25, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images)
Darren Carroll/Getty Images

After passing Peja Stojakovic for 18th on the all-time three-pointers made list Monday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James credited the San Antonio Spurs with pushing him to improve his shot over the years.

According to Spectrum Sports (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin), James said Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's defensive system forced him to develop all areas of his game:

"I just want to be able to not have any weaknesses, you know, and allow a defense to dictate what I do. Because of the Spurs, in a lot of my early years, [they are] part of the reason why my jump shot is a lot better today. My first Finals appearance in '07, they went under on everything, and I didn't shoot the ball. I wasn't comfortable with shooting the ball at that point in time in my career. So I give a lot of thanks to their scheme, a lot of thanks to a lot of other teams that I went against."

LeBron made four trifectas and finished with a game-high 33 points in L.A.'s 114-104 win, which moved the Lakers to 15-2.

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

James has now made 1,761 threes during his career on 5,125 attempts (34.4 percent). He made 100 or more threes in just two of his first four seasons, but he has hit that mark in six of the past seven seasons entering 2019-20.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel added: "Well, there are phases of your career, and you got to have different weapons. The last few years, he's really improved as a three-point shooter. If he's going to beat you over the top, I don't know how you guard him."

Few have been able to guard James throughout his career, especially this season. The Lakers are the best team in the NBA by record, and LeBron is perhaps the MVP front-runner with averages of 25.6 points, 11.0 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.

After missing 27 games because of injury last season, there were some questions regarding whether James was nearing the end of the line. Despite being just about a month shy of his 35th birthday, LeBron is showing he may still be the best player in the world.

With LeBron and Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers are perhaps the favorites to win the NBA championship despite having not reached the playoffs since 2013.

The Lakers will look to keep rolling Wednesday when they face Davis' former team in the struggling New Orleans Pelicans.

Related

    LeBron on Another Big Night for Lakers: I Want to Have No Weaknesses

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron on Another Big Night for Lakers: I Want to Have No Weaknesses

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Melo After Dropping 25 on Bulls: Getting 'My Feel and My Flow Back'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo After Dropping 25 on Bulls: Getting 'My Feel and My Flow Back'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Drops 33 as Lakers Beat Spurs for 8th-Straight Win

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Drops 33 as Lakers Beat Spurs for 8th-Straight Win

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Deny Jefferson's Story

    New York releases statement after Richard Jefferson joked about turning down offer from Knicks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Deny Jefferson's Story

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report