Maurizio Sarri Says He Has Been 'Defined as a Taliban' by Critics at Chelsea

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has hit out at the criticism he received during his one-year spell at Chelsea last season.

The 60-year-old Italian said he was unfairly criticised for attempting to implement his philosophies at Stamford Bridge while also discussing criticism he has faced in Turin.

Per MailOnline's Kishan Vaghela, Sarri said:

"I was defined as a Taliban because I always wanted to play my football, now it's not good enough because I adapt to the different characteristics of my players.

"If I had to listen to or read the things that are said about Juventus, I would go crazy. I just get on with my work."

On his different approach at Juventus, he added: "We will improve in many aspects, but you can't go for your personal taste and against the characters you already have."

Sarri took over from Antonio Conte at Chelsea last year after three seasons with Napoli, whom he transformed into one of the most attractive attacking sides in Europe.

He finished the campaign with the Blues third in the Premier League behind Liverpool and Manchester City, and they also won the UEFA Europa League.

However, there were some low points along the way, including a 6-0 defeat at the hands of City and a loss to them on penalties in the Carabao Cup final in which goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted.



One of the biggest criticisms levelled at his side was that they lacked penetration in the final third despite dominating possession. Chelsea finished the Premier League season having scored 63 goals, the lowest tally in the top six.

At Juventus he has adapted his methods to suit his players, as Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern and football writer Kaustubh Pandey observed after Juve's 1-0 win over AC Milan earlier in November:

Although his side are yet to fully convince, their victory over Milan continued Sarri's excellent start in terms of results:

The Bianconeri followed that up with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Atalanta on Saturday.

Football writer Matthew Santangelo agreed with Sarri's assessment that there's still room to improve:

Sarri also enjoyed an excellent start at Chelsea and was unbeaten after 12 league matches with the Blues before the team started to falter.

The coach has a better squad to work with in Turin, though, and the players are serial winners. The Bianconeri are bidding for their ninth Serie A title in a row this season, and they're still top of the table despite not being at their best.