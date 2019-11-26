LeBron James on Another Big Night for Lakers: I Want to Have No Weaknesses

Eric Gay/Associated Press

LeBron James turns 35 years old next month. He already has three championships, four MVPs and enough individual hardware to fill a wing of the Hall of Fame. Logic might dictate this is the time in his career he slows down and picks and chooses his spots as more of a role player than driving force.

Just don't tell him that.

"I just want to be able to not have any weaknesses," he said following Monday's 114-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, per NBA.com.

He didn't have many weaknesses in the game, finishing with 33 points, 14 assists and three rebounds behind 13-of-24 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from deep. His Lakers improved to an NBA-best 15-2 on the season and have won eight in a row after missing the playoffs entirely last season.

The King was at his best with the game on the line, as he either scored or assisted on Los Angeles' first 25 points of the fourth quarter. Finding his touch from deep forced San Antonio to press up on his shot, which opened the lane for both drives and passing opportunities as a facilitator.

The NBA.com report noted he surpassed Peja Stojakovic for 18th on the all-time list of made three-pointers with 1,761, which is notable considering his outside shot has often been seen as something of a relative weakness compared to the rest of his game.

It underscores just how great James has been throughout his career, and the rest of the Western Conference should be on full alert now that he doesn't appear to be slowing down.

He and the Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday in a showdown between Anthony Davis and his old team. While Davis will be the primary storyline, it won't be a surprise in the slightest if James takes over once again, considering how well he has played out of the gates this season.