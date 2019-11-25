Ex-Dodgers P Rich Hill Likely to Miss Half of '20 After Undergoing Elbow Surgery

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Free-agent starting pitcher Rich Hill doesn't have a new team yet, but he does have a timetable for a return from primary revision surgery on the torn UCL in his pitching elbow.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Hill is likely to miss the first half of the 2020 season. Primary revision surgery, which the left-hander opted for instead of Tommy John surgery, "usually requires a shorter recovery time, and Hill is expected to starting throwing by the end of April," the report added.

Hill finished his three-year, $48 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. The 39-year-old had been with the Dodgers since the Oakland Athletics traded him in August 2016.

