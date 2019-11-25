Ex-Dodgers P Rich Hill Likely to Miss Half of '20 After Undergoing Elbow Surgery

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 26, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: Rich Hill #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after being pulled in the third inning against the Washington Nationals in game four of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Free-agent starting pitcher Rich Hill doesn't have a new team yet, but he does have a timetable for a return from primary revision surgery on the torn UCL in his pitching elbow.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Hill is likely to miss the first half of the 2020 season. Primary revision surgery, which the left-hander opted for instead of Tommy John surgery, "usually requires a shorter recovery time, and Hill is expected to starting throwing by the end of April," the report added. 

Hill finished his three-year, $48 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. The 39-year-old had been with the Dodgers since the Oakland Athletics traded him in August 2016.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game. 

Related

    Every Team's Biggest FA After 2020 Season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Every Team's Biggest FA After 2020 Season

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    5 Teams Kris Bryant Could Play for in 2020

    MLB logo
    MLB

    5 Teams Kris Bryant Could Play for in 2020

    92.9 The Game
    via 92.9 The Game

    Grab Your 'MVP Cody' T-Shirt 🙌

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Grab Your 'MVP Cody' T-Shirt 🙌

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    White Sox Poised for a Move Up the AL 📈

    MLB logo
    MLB

    White Sox Poised for a Move Up the AL 📈

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report