Redskins' Josh Norman out for Season Finale vs. Cowboys with Illness

Washington cornerback Josh Norman will miss Sunday's season finale against the Dallas Cowboys due to an illness.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Norman is likely done with the franchise.

In his fourth season with Washington, Norman has been a disappointment in 2019. He's recorded 40 tackles and one interception and was even benched in the team's Week 11 loss to the New York Jets. The team kept him active, but he's essentially been sidelined since.

"I don't think I've spoken in a long time just because I want to be prepared and everything, but I've been built up strong," Norman told reporters. "This has made me stronger. I will rise again for it because that's who I am. ... Sucks that I can't prove it right now, but formalities and situations, you've got to play the cards you're dealt."

Washington is in the midst of a disappointing season, so Norman's absence won't do much but give other players on the roster an opportunity for snaps. It's looking increasingly likely his time with Washington is coming to an end, with the team able to save $12.5 million by releasing him.