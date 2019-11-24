Spencer Dinwiddie Pours in 30 as Nets Beat Crosstown Rival Knicks Without Kyrie

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets gutted out their third straight win without Kyrie Irving as they topped the New York Knicks 103-101 Sunday evening at Madison Square Garden.

Irving missed the contest with a right shoulder injury. The 27-year-old All-Star guard last played on Nov. 14. Brooklyn was also without guard Caris LeVert, who is nursing a thumb injury.

The Knicks, meanwhile, were without rookie third overall pick RJ Barrett because of illness.

New York had cut the Nets' lead to 98-97 with over a minute remaining in regulation when Joe Harris' layup padded Brooklyn's lead. Harris' and center Jarrett Allen's trips to the free-throw line down the stretch were just enough to squeak out a win in a game that once saw the Nets lead by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks have lost four straight to the Nets dating back to Dec. 8, 2018. With Sunday's result, Brooklyn improved to 8-8 on the season while New York fell to 4-13.

Notable Stats

BKN G Spencer Dinwiddie: 30 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

BKN C Jarrett Allen: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

BKN F Taurean Prince: 14 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists

BKN G Joe Harris: 13 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

BKN G Garrett Temple: 12 points, 2 steals

NYK F Marcus Morris Sr.: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

NYK F Julius Randle: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

NYK G Frank Ntilikina: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists

NYK G Dennis Smith Jr.: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Spencer Dinwiddie Carries Nets Without Kyrie Irving

Dinwiddie secured his fifth 20-point game in a row, perpetuating a career-best streak set Friday.

The 26-year-old had 19 points by halftime on 50 percent shooting from the field (5-of-10, 3-of-7 from three) and finished with 30:

Dinwiddie has been valuable outside of his scoring, too. In three of these Irving-less games for Brooklyn, he led the team in assists. Entering this game, Dinwiddie was averaging 18.9 points, 5.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 27.7 minutes.

Dinwiddie's importance to the team was highlighted by a 10-0 Knicks run while he was on the bench at the end of the first quarter:

What's Next?

Brooklyn will travel to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, and New York will head north to take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.