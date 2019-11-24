Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'Could Have Changed 11 Players' Against Sheffield United

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he "could have changed 11 players" at half-time of their Premier League draw with Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Red Devils put in a poor first-half display and were lucky to only be 1-0 down at the break at Bramall Lane. Solskjaer spoke of the frustration he felt with his players at half-time, per David Anderson at the Mirror:

"I could have changed 11 players at half-time, apart from the keeper. Sheffield United looked like they wanted it more than us and believed in their game plan more than we did. We did not have a shot on target first half which is not acceptable. I was angry, disappointed. I don't know what emotions you want and I had to wake them up at half-time. Suddenly they were trying things and it took the fear away."

John Fleck gave Sheffield United a deserved lead on 19 minutes, but the Blades could have had more goals. Manchester United needed goalkeeper David De Gea to be at his best to keep the score down:

The Red Devils were poor all over the pitch in the first half and attracted criticism for their performance:

Solskjaer opted to make a change at the break, replacing Phil Jones with Jesse Lingard. Jones was partly to blame for the opening goal and had endured a torrid time on his first Premier League start of the season.

The change helped Manchester United produce an improved display in a rollercoaster game that ended with the points shared. Sheffield United went 2-0 up through Lys Mousset, but Manchester United hit back with goals from Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer's side looked set for a victory their performance had not merited until Oli McBurnie equalised in the 90th minute.

The result means Manchester United move into ninth place in the table, a distant 20 points behind leaders Liverpool. Solskjaer will be encouraged by his team's ability to come back from 2-0 down, but their first-half display will be of real concern.