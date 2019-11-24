Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'Could Have Changed 11 Players' Against Sheffield United

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IINovember 24, 2019

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the head coach / maanager of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane on November 24, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he "could have changed 11 players" at half-time of their Premier League draw with Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Red Devils put in a poor first-half display and were lucky to only be 1-0 down at the break at Bramall Lane. Solskjaer spoke of the frustration he felt with his players at half-time, per David Anderson at the Mirror:

"I could have changed 11 players at half-time, apart from the keeper. Sheffield United looked like they wanted it more than us and believed in their game plan more than we did. We did not have a shot on target first half which is not acceptable. I was angry, disappointed. I don't know what emotions you want and I had to wake them up at half-time. Suddenly they were trying things and it took the fear away."

John Fleck gave Sheffield United a deserved lead on 19 minutes, but the Blades could have had more goals. Manchester United needed goalkeeper David De Gea to be at his best to keep the score down:

The Red Devils were poor all over the pitch in the first half and attracted criticism for their performance:

Solskjaer opted to make a change at the break, replacing Phil Jones with Jesse Lingard. Jones was partly to blame for the opening goal and had endured a torrid time on his first Premier League start of the season.

The change helped Manchester United produce an improved display in a rollercoaster game that ended with the points shared. Sheffield United went 2-0 up through Lys Mousset, but Manchester United hit back with goals from Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer's side looked set for a victory their performance had not merited until Oli McBurnie equalised in the 90th minute.

The result means Manchester United move into ninth place in the table, a distant 20 points behind leaders LiverpoolSolskjaer will be encouraged by his team's ability to come back from 2-0 down, but their first-half display will be of real concern.

