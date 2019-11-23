Kedon Slovis Breaks USC's Single-Game Passing Record with 515 Yards vs. UCLA

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

USC's future looks set at quarterback after Kedon Slovis' historic performance in Saturday's 52-35 win over UCLA.

The freshman star set a school record with 515 passing yards. He also completed at least 70 percent of his passes for the third straight week (37-of-47) and had four touchdown throws.

Matt Barkley was the previous record holder with his 493-yard effort against Arizona in October 2012. Slovis surpassed that mark with a 21-yard completion to Stephen Carr midway through the fourth quarter.

This was the latest feather in Slovis' cap during his breakout season. The Arizona native set two USC records in a Sept. 7 win over Stanford. He became the first quarterback in the program's history to throw two touchdown passes in his first career start and put up the most passing yards by a true freshman in his first start (377).

Slovis was an unheralded prospect coming out of Desert Mountain High School. He was rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 26 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class by 247Sports.

Since taking over as the starter when JT Daniels injured his ACL and tore his meniscus in USC's opener against Fresno State, Slovis has thrown for 3,242 yards with 28 touchdowns in 11 games.



USC finished the regular season 8-4 but will need Utah to lose one of its final two games to clinch a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game.