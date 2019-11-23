Clippers' Patrick Beverley Fined $5K for Violating NBA's Anti-Flopping Rules

Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Houston Rockets on November 22, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined by the NBA for violating the league's anti-flopping rules. 

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Beverly received a $5,000 penalty for his actions during Friday's 122-119 win over the Houston Rockets

It's the second time this season Beverley has violated the rule and came two days after he was warned by the league about flopping. 

In the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics, Beverley collapsed to the floor when Jayson Tatum's hand appeared to graze the side of his face. 

Friday's incident occurred in the first quarter when Beverley slammed into James Harden's body while trying to defend him, then fell backward onto the court. The 31-year-old tried to plead his case to the officials for an offensive foul to be called, but to no avail. 

Beverley got the last laugh against Harden when his Clippers closed the game on a 10-2 run in the final minute to earn their fourth straight win. 

