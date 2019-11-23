Roberto Firmino's Late Goal Earns Liverpool Win vs. Crystal Palace

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 30 matches after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday in a game defined by VAR-related controversy.

Palace had a first-half goal by James Tomkins ruled out when VAR deemed there had been a push on Dejan Lovren in the box. Liverpool made the most of the decision when Sadio Mane gave the Reds a 49th-minute lead.

However, Wilfried Zaha hit back for the Eagles with eight minutes to play, but there was still time for Firmino to make the decisive contribution when he pounced from inside the area in the 85th minute.

His goal proved enough for Liverpool to stay eight points clear at the top of the table and 12 ahead of last season's champions Manchester City, with the Citizens hosting Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium later in the day.

Liverpool pressed early and saw an appeal for a penalty knocked back by VAR after Cheikhou Kouyate was suspected of blocking Jordan Henderson's cross with his hand.

It was a let-off for Palace, who remained content to take a more straightforward route to goal. Their approach involved turning wing-wizard Zaha loose against right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 21-year-old has struggled recently in defensive areas, both at club and international level, but he was keeping his cool against Zaha's pace and trickery.

Those attributes nearly yielded a lead for the Eagles when Zaha drew Alexander-Arnold into a foul four minutes before the break. Luka Milivojevic guided in the resulting free-kick, and Tomkins nodded home from close range.

However, VAR disallowed the goal because of a push by Palace striker Jordan Ayew on Lovren. The latter wasn't close to the ball, having been beaten to it by team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum, but the goal was still chalked off.

More than a few were left unhappy with the decision:

Liverpool had been given a reprieve following what had been a fairly turgid opening 45 minutes by their standards. The Eagles were understandably fuming but also wary about what a Liverpool improvement could mean after the restart.

It ultimately meant a goal with the Reds' first shot on target when in-form Mane struck from a tight angle. In the process, the Senegal international kept up his fine form against Palace:

Liverpool's bid for a second saw Lovren and Firmino going close in quick succession just after the hour mark. Palace had goalkeeper Vicente Guaita to thank for keeping Liverpool in sight after the Spaniard made a fine stop to deny Firmino.

It was soon Liverpool's turn to live dangerously when Alisson Becker had to save from Jeffrey Schlupp, before Christian Benteke knocked a spectacular effort just wide of the post against his old club.

Palace were in the ascendancy, though, and finally drew level after Andros Townsend teed up the lively Zaha to cap his performance with a deserved goal.

It looked like being enough for the Eagles to knick a point, but not many teams can match Liverpool's resolve, and the Reds again found a solution when Firmino settled things by bringing a recent barren run to a timely end.

With key decisions appearing to be going their way and a knack for Late goals, it looks increasingly like Liverpool will claim a first top-flight title since 1990.

What's Next?

Liverpool host Napoli at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday before a Premier League meeting with Brighton on Saturday, November 30. Palace return to domestic action on the same day to face Burnley away.