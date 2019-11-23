Flamengo vs. River Plate: Copa Libertadores Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Getty Images/Getty Images

Champions River Plate take on Brazilian giants Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores final at Estadio Monumental "U" in Lima, Peru, on Saturday.



The final will be played over one leg rather than two for the first time in the competition's history and has been switched from its original venue in Santiago, Chile, to Lima because of safety concerns.

Victory for River would see the Argentinian club become the first side to win the competition in consecutive years since fierce rivals Boca Juniors did it in 2001, while Flamengo are hoping to claim the Copa Libertadores for just the second time in their history.

Date: Saturday, 23 November

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV: BBC Two (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.)

Odds (via Oddschecker): Flamengo 6-5, Draw 21-10, River Plate 5-2

Match Preview

Flamengo head into Saturday's match as slight favourites with the oddsmakers. Jorge Jesus' side are in the final for the first time since their triumph in 1981 and are on course to win the Brasileirao. The team are 13 points ahead of their nearest rivals, Palmeiras, with five matchdays left to play.

The Brazilian giants head into the match in strong form. They have not tasted defeat in their past 25 games in all competitions and have the chance to become the first team to complete a league and Libertadores double since a Santos team featuring Pele managed the feat in 1963.

Leading the charge for Flamengo will be Inter Milan loanee Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a prolific season, as highlighted by football writer Paulo Freitas:

Gabigol has also netted seven goals in the Copa Libertadores, and his form saw him recalled to the Brazil squad in September for the first time in three years.

Defensively, the club has former Chelsea full-back Filipe Luis and ex-Bayern Munich man Rafinha to call upon.

River Plate triumphed over fierce rivals Boca Juniors in the 2018 final, and a win on Saturday will see them lift the trophy for the fifth time.

Manager Marcelo Gallardo has overseen one of the most successful spells in the club's history, lifting the Copa Sudamericana, two Copas Argentina and the Copa Libertadores twice.

His exploits have seen him linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona:

Los Millonarios have been inconsistent in the Argentinian Primera Division this season; they have won only seven of 13 matches and are fourth in the table. However, their experience of winning last season's final should help.

Attacking midfielder Exequiel Palacios played a key role in their triumph in 2018 and has once again been instrumental in helping the team to reach the final, while Juan Quintero scored what proved to be the winner in last season's final and is a mercurial presence in attack.

OptaPro showed what to expect from the teams in Saturday's showpiece:

Both sides head into the match aiming to write their names into the history books. River Plate have thrived in this tournament under Gallardo, but Flamengo are the form team and look to have the edge.