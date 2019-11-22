Jose Abreu, White Sox Agree to 3-Year, $50 Million Contract

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

First baseman Jose Abreu has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension to remain with the Chicago White Sox through the 2022 season.

The club announced Friday that the 32-year-old will receive a $5 million signing bonus and will see an increase in salary as the contract progresses:

Abreu will have a full no-trade clause in 2020 and a limited one in 2021, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:

Abreu was scheduled to be a free agent this winter, but Chicago's decision to extend a qualifying offer could have affected his market, as any team that signed him would have had to surrender a draft pick. Rather than deal with an uncertain market, he accepted the one-year, $17.8 million deal.

Under terms of the new contract, Abreu will have an $11 million base salary in 2020.

Since signing a six-year, $68 million deal in October 2013, Abreu has been a force in the White Sox lineup. He has hit 22-plus home runs in all six of his big league seasons, and he has driven in 100-plus runs five times.

He is coming off a season in which he slashed .284/.330/.503 with an .834 OPS, piling up 33 home runs and an American League-best 123 RBI. He also earned his third career All-Star selection.

Abreu was the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year and has a pair of Silver Slugger Awards on his resume. Not only that, but he has also received AL MVP votes four times, receiving both a seventh- and 10th-place vote this year.

As productive as Abreu has been with the bat, the White Sox have not made the postseason since 2008. They made a 10-win jump this past season as they went 72-89. Their third-place result in the AL Central is their best finish since 2012.

Abreu's extension marks the second lucrative contract the White Sox have handed out in as many days. Chicago signed two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million deal Thursday, the biggest free-agent contract in franchise history.