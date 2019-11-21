Knicks Rumors: NY Hesitant to Fire David Fizdale Without Good Interim Options

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

David Fizdale has been on the hot seat since the start of the 2019-20 season, but the New York Knicks might not fire him without having a good option to replace him, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"Sources indicated the major deterrent to making a change at Thanksgiving was the sketchy alternative of promoting one of the assistants—Jud Buechler, Keith Smart or Kaleb Canales," Berman wrote.

The Knicks are 4-11 in Fizdale's second season as a coach. The squad had a 17-65 record in 2018-19.

