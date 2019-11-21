Knicks Rumors: NY Hesitant to Fire David Fizdale Without Good Interim Options

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2019

New York Knicks coach David Fizdale reacts from the bench during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

David Fizdale has been on the hot seat since the start of the 2019-20 season, but the New York Knicks might not fire him without having a good option to replace him, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"Sources indicated the major deterrent to making a change at Thanksgiving was the sketchy alternative of promoting one of the assistants—Jud Buechler, Keith Smart or Kaleb Canales," Berman wrote.

The Knicks are 4-11 in Fizdale's second season as a coach. The squad had a 17-65 record in 2018-19.

         

