Knicks Rumors: NY Hesitant to Fire David Fizdale Without Good Interim Options

Knicks Rumors: NY Hesitant to Fire David Fizdale Without Good Interim OptionsNovember 22, 2019
Elise Amendola/Associated Press
David Fizdale has been on the hot seat since the start of the 2019-20 season, but the New York Knicks might not fire him without having a good option to replace him, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.
"Sources indicated the major deterrent to making a change at Thanksgiving was the sketchy alternative of promoting one of the assistants—Jud Buechler, Keith Smart or Kaleb Canales," Berman wrote.
The Knicks are 4-11 in Fizdale's second season as a coach. The squad had a 17-65 record in 2018-19.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Melo's Trainer: He 'Bought Into' D, Not Holding Ball