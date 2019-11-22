Arsenal vs. Southampton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Arsenal will be fancied to snap a recent run of drab results when they entertain Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners have won just one of their last five matches in England's top flight, while Saints remain mired in the drop zone, second from bottom and three points adrift of safety.

Southampton's challenge will be staying strong at the back against an Arsenal forward line led by prolific duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Their presence is why Unai Emery's men are heavy favourites with the oddsmakers.

Date: Saturday, November 23

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports App

Odds

Arsenal: -205 (bet $205 to win $100)

Southampton: +525 (bet $100 to win $525)

Draw: +365

Odds per Caesars.

Lacazette's return to Arsenal's starting lineup will surely yield dividends sooner rather than later. The Frenchman has missed time this season with an ankle injury, but he has shown glimpses of his value since coming back.

Lacazette offers the Gunners a natural link player at the heart of the forward line. He's a No. 9 who can drop deeper and bring others into play with deft and intelligent touches.

The one drawback to Lacazette's return is how it forces Aubameyang to be shifted out wide. It's not the most comfortable position for the player who has eight league goals to his credit already this season.

Keeping Aubameyang and Lacazette supplied with chances is once again Mesut Ozil's job after Emery recently brought the playmaker in from the cold. So far the classy No. 10 has offered hints of his undoubted quality.

Arsenal fans will also be hoping Emery finds room for club-record signing Nicolas Pepe alongside Ozil, Aubameyang and Lacazette. The winger has been steadily getting to grips with life in the division, and his pace and trickery could help create a feared front four.

Southampton have reasons to worry having conceded a league-high 29 goals. Saints need better protection from midfield, something Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oriol Romeu are capable of providing.

If Southampton can stay compact, the visitors will frustrate a notoriously testy home crowd frustrated by recent results. Saints will also know they have the potential to pinch a goal or two thanks to winger Nathan Redmond and centre-forward Danny Ings.

However, it's more likely Arsenal start fast on home soil and their own match-winners in the final third will prove decisive.