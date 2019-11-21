Liverpool 'Keeping Close Tabs' on Trabzonspor's Ugurcan Cakir, Says Agent

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2019

GETAFTE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor AS during the UEFA Europa League match between Getafe v Trabzonspor at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on September 19, 2019 in Getafte Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Liverpool are one of four English sides tracking Trabzonspor's Ugurcan Cakir, according to the goalkeeper's agent, Engin Kirkpinar. 

Per Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football, Kirkpinar said the 23-year-old will cost any prospective buyers at least £18 million:

"Liverpool are one of four English sides keeping close tabs on Ugurcan. Liverpool are among the sides interested in Cakir, and they have been monitoring his progress. Trabzonspor value Cakir as being worth a minimum £18 million and will not sell him in January. An end-of-season move could however be on the cards."

Jurgen Klopp has an undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper in the shape of Alisson Becker, who is arguably the best stopper in the world:

The Brazilian played every minute of Liverpool's Premier League season last term as they came second to Manchester City, as well as their triumphant UEFA Champions League campaign.

In the opening game of the 2019-20 Premier League season against Norwich City, though, he picked up a calf injury that kept him out of action for more than two months.

Summer signing Adrian, 32, deputised admirably in Alisson's absence, helping Liverpool win the UEFA Super Cup, as well as eight successive league games to start the campaign:

However, Alisson's injury revealed a lack of depth in Liverpool's goalkeeping ranks.

Aside from Adrian, Liverpool's alternative options between the posts are 36-year-old Andy Lonergan and 20-year-old Caoimhín Kelleher.

Cakir, meanwhile, has been Trabzonspor's No. 1 for the last two seasons and is a fine goalkeeper who is only likely to get better as he gains more experience.

A club of Liverpool's stature need a top-class No. 2 if they are to consistently compete for silverware on multiple fronts, and Cakir could be an ideal signing, not least as his transfer fee is relatively reasonable. 

Related

    'Back Me and I'll Make You Champions'

    Inside Mourinho's first 24 hours at Tottenham

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Back Me and I'll Make You Champions'

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Mane Explains Why Klopp Is the Best in the World

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Mane Explains Why Klopp Is the Best in the World

    via mirror

    Pochettino Had to Say Goodbye with a Note

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pochettino Had to Say Goodbye with a Note

    via mirror

    TB to Mourinho's Legendary First Presser 🎥

    'I am a special one' — Where the Mourinho legend really began

    World Football logo
    World Football

    TB to Mourinho's Legendary First Presser 🎥

    Football Daily
    via YouTube