USWNT's Carli Lloyd Says She's Committed to Kicking in NFL After 2020 Olympics

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 20, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 10: Carli Lloyd #10 of the U.S. woman's national soccer team walks on the field prior to the game against the Costa Rica woman's national soccer team at TIAA Bank Field on November 10,2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

United States women's national team star Carli Lloyd still has eyes toward the NFL. 

The two-time World Cup champion visited The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday and disclosed to the host that she "absolutely" wants to try to become an NFL kicker after the 2020 Olympics:

The idea was first floated as a possibility when a video of Lloyd nailing a 55-yard field goal at a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles went viral in late August:

From there, the 37-year-old received "pretty serious" offers from two NFL teams to join their rosters for a preseason game. The identities of those interested franchises have remained anonymous.

As Lloyd told Eisen, she has unfinished business on the soccer pitch to tend to first. The two-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year led the U.S. with 16 goals in 2019, including eight goals in the team's seven games following their World Cup victory in France this summer.

The team will resume activity in January for Olympic qualifying for the Tokyo Games, beginning July 24. 

Luckily for any interested NFL teams, Lloyd's kicking services should be available just in time for the beginning of the 2020 season.

Related

    Auba Postpones Contract Talks

    Reported Barcelona interest has Arsenal striker holding off on new deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Auba Postpones Contract Talks

    via mirror

    Mourinho: Kane Can Never Leave

    Tottenham's new coach told the club Kane can not leave under any circumstances

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: Kane Can Never Leave

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Why the Rodrygo Hype Is Justified

    'He's the closest to Neymar we've seen'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why the Rodrygo Hype Is Justified

    Marcus Alves
    via Bleacher Report

    MLS vs. Liga MX for 2020 All-Star Game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    MLS vs. Liga MX for 2020 All-Star Game

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report