USWNT's Carli Lloyd Says She's Committed to Kicking in NFL After 2020 Olympics

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

United States women's national team star Carli Lloyd still has eyes toward the NFL.

The two-time World Cup champion visited The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday and disclosed to the host that she "absolutely" wants to try to become an NFL kicker after the 2020 Olympics:

The idea was first floated as a possibility when a video of Lloyd nailing a 55-yard field goal at a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles went viral in late August:

From there, the 37-year-old received "pretty serious" offers from two NFL teams to join their rosters for a preseason game. The identities of those interested franchises have remained anonymous.

As Lloyd told Eisen, she has unfinished business on the soccer pitch to tend to first. The two-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year led the U.S. with 16 goals in 2019, including eight goals in the team's seven games following their World Cup victory in France this summer.

The team will resume activity in January for Olympic qualifying for the Tokyo Games, beginning July 24.

Luckily for any interested NFL teams, Lloyd's kicking services should be available just in time for the beginning of the 2020 season.