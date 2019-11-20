Derrick Rose Says Load Management Would Have Helped Extend His Time with Bulls

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2019

Chicago Bulls’ Derrick Rose waits for action to resume in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Rose said his standout years with the Chicago Bulls may have been extended if the "load management" trend started earlier in his career.

Rose told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago in an interview released Wednesday the view of players taking games off to rest didn't evolve until after he was traded by the Bulls in 2016.

"I mean, it was just a different time in the sports world period," he said. "Now we have the term load management. I don't think I would've taken it as far as Kawhi [Leonard] as far as like they're really being cautious about his injury or whatever he has. But if load management would've been around, who knows? I probably would've still been a Chicago Bull by now. But it wasn't around."

                 

