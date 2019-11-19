Lakers' LeBron James Calls Luka Doncic a 'Bad MOFO' After 42-Point Triple-Double

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2019

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter at American Airlines Center on November 01, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic became the second-youngest player in NBA history to score 40 or more points while recording a triple-double, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James offered his endorsement:

The 20-year-old Doncic finished with 42 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, making him the second player in NBA history—along with James—to post such a line before the age of 21.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

