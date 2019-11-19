Lakers' LeBron James Calls Luka Doncic a 'Bad MOFO' After 42-Point Triple-Double

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

After Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic became the second-youngest player in NBA history to score 40 or more points while recording a triple-double, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James offered his endorsement:

The 20-year-old Doncic finished with 42 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, making him the second player in NBA history—along with James—to post such a line before the age of 21.

