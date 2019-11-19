Patrick Kluivert Feels Matthijs de Ligt Regrets Choosing Juventus over Barcelona

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona academy director Patrick Kluivert has said he thinks defender Matthijs de Ligt "slightly regrets" his decision to join Juventus this past summer after being closely linked with a transfer to the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana announced in January they had agreed a €75 million deal to sign De Ligt's former team-mate Frenkie de Jong in the summer, but their summer raid on Ajax stars ended there.

Kluivert—whose son, Justin, plays for AS Roma—told Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Italia) about his talks with De Ligt regarding Barcelona, as well as his belief the defender may not be content in Turin:

"I didn't personally try to convince him about joining Barcelona.

"I only told him about the positive aspects of Barcelona as a club and city.

"We are obviously talking about a great defender, and in the end he made a choice. I think he slightly regrets it now, but that's the way it is.

"In life, you must make choices, sometimes good ones and sometimes bad. You have to learn from your decisions."

Former Ajax and Netherlands icon Kluivert spent one season at AC Milan in 1997-98 before he left for the Camp Nou, making more appearances for Barca than any other club in his career (259).

De Ligt's move to Serie A hasn't been as smooth as hoped, with his first few months at the Old Lady dotted by several glaring mistakes and lapses in defence.

The 20-year-old recently boosted his reputation, however, after he scored his first goal for the Bianconeri in a 1-0 derby victory over Torino:

Netherlands star De Ligt was highly coveted by Europe's giants following a remarkable 2018-19 campaign as Ajax captain.

James Robson of the Evening Standard said Manchester United were interested before they ended up signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City for £80 million in August:

Marca's Luis F. Rojo wrote in July that De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, was demanding exorbitant wages for his client, while Raiola's own fee from the deal is said to have been a major hurdle.

Juventus team-mate Leonardo Bonucci spoke to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia) in October and said it was "inevitable" that De Ligt will one day "become, if not the best, one of the best defenders in the world."

It didn't help De Ligt or the Bianconeri as a whole to lose veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini following a serious knee injury in August, robbing Maurizio Sarri of his most experienced star in defence.

Chiellini spoke to Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Football Italia) and said he expects to return to fitness "between February and March," until which De Ligt will have to keep bearing the extra burden in Juve's defence.

Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern touched upon Chiellini's absence as one unexpected obstacle in what's already been a slightly bumpy season for the Serie A leaders:

De Ligt recently admitted to Fox Sports (h/t Goal's Robin Bairner) that he felt "invincible" at Ajax prior to his transfer, although he backed himself to improve in Italy despite a slow start.

Barcelona sit top of La Liga but have looked as though they could use some more steel in defence this season, leading Kluivert to question whether his Dutch compatriot's summer judgement was well-placed.