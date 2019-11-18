Lakers' Danny Green Tweets He Was Drug-Tested After Putback Dunk vs. Hawks

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green just learned there can be downsides to making highlight-reel plays.

Green got the Staples Center crowd—and the internet—hyped on Sunday night by going up and slamming home a rebound off a missed three-pointer by LeBron James:

On Monday, the 11th-year veteran tweeted that he was later drug-tested:

It could just be coincidental timing, as the league might have planned the drug test ahead of time. But considering Green had just made his first dunk of the season, he couldn't help but chuckle about the situation.

Green had 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 122-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.