Lakers' Danny Green Tweets He Was Drug-Tested After Putback Dunk vs. Hawks

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Danny Green #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball as Allen Crabbe #33 of the Atlanta Hawks defends during the first half of a game at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green just learned there can be downsides to making highlight-reel plays.

Green got the Staples Center crowd—and the internet—hyped on Sunday night by going up and slamming home a rebound off a missed three-pointer by LeBron James:

On Monday, the 11th-year veteran tweeted that he was later drug-tested:

It could just be coincidental timing, as the league might have planned the drug test ahead of time. But considering Green had just made his first dunk of the season, he couldn't help but chuckle about the situation.

Green had 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 122-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Related

    Lakers Roster Is an Elite Blueprint to Winning

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Roster Is an Elite Blueprint to Winning

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Latest Lakers Buzz 📝

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Latest Lakers Buzz 📝

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    Tap to see where your team ranks ⬇️

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Praises Kobe, Daughter Gigi

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Praises Kobe, Daughter Gigi

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report