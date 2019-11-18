Steve Walsh: Everton Passed on Erling Braut Haaland, Andy Robertson Transfers

Kerstin Joensson/Associated Press

Former Everton director Steve Walsh has said the club passed on several tremendous value deals during his time there, including for Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Salzburg's Erling Braut Haaland, Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Leicester City's Jonny Evans.

Walsh spoke to The Athletic's Rob Tanner (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), saying the club's refusal to back him cost them dearly in the long run:

"While I was at Everton, I offered them Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire deals, when they were at Hull, and it was worth £20 million for the pair. Everton wouldn't take them.

"I had a deal done for Jonny Evans too before he came to Leicester, but again they wouldn't take him.

"Erling Haaland, the striker with Salzburg, I had him and his dad at the club with a deal done for €4 million. The club wouldn't back me."

Haaland is one of the most wanted forwards in all of Europe after a hot start to the season, while Maguire and Robertson have established themselves among the Premier League's best defenders. Evans has been a key cog for the Foxes after leaving West Bromwich Albion.

A former scout with Chelsea and Leicester, Walsh was unable to find success at Goodison Park during his time there, and was replaced by Marcel Brands in 2018.

The Athletics' Greg O'Keefe noted the former director left out some of his biggest transfer misses with the Toffees, and his spell in charge set the club back significantly:

Paddy Power also weighed in on his claims:

The Toffees haven't finished in the Premier League top five since the 2013-14 campaign, cracking the 50-point barrier only twice in that span. They have finished in eighth place the last two seasons.

This season has been another disappointing one so far for the club, taking a massive step back. Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are currently tied on 14 points in the Premier League, good for a share of 14th place.

Top summer signing Moise Kean has yet to find the net and has played less than 100 minutes across all competitions since the start of October.

Walsh's biggest hits during his time with Leicester include Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante, all key members during their 2015-16 title run. He is reportedly scouting for fellow Premier League side Southampton.