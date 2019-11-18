Emre Can 'Not Happy' at Juventus Amid Manchester United Rumours

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has said he is unhappy at his lack of game time in Turin amid rumours linking him with Manchester United.

According to Goal's Matt Dorman, the Bianconeri are prepared to field offers of around €35 million (£30 million) in January, and United are said to be weighing up making a bid. Can told Kicker (h/t Dorman) of his situation in Italy:

"I'm just an ambitious guy who always wants to compete at the highest level. But I'm also learning from this tough time when things are not going the way I was hoping. I'm not playing games from the start, so I'm not happy, but I will stay strong and keep working on myself. I'm often in the gym before or after training, doing extra shifts. I want to be ready. A lot can always happen in football."

Can joined Juve from Liverpool on a free transfer last year. He made 37 appearances in all competitions under Massimiliano Allegri in his first season, having missed eight games after requiring surgery on a thyroid nodule.

However, the German has not enjoyed a promising start to life this season under Maurizio Sarri. Can was left out of Juve's UEFA Champions League squad for the season, which he said made him feel "angry and upset," per Bild (h/t Football-Italia).

He then took to Twitter following those comments:

Can has barely got on the pitch, as he's played just four times for Juve this season, and only one of those was a start. Still, football writer Grace Robertson believes he would be a strong acquisition for United or a number of other teams:

United entered the season lacking midfield options. Marouane Fellaini left for the Chinese Super League in January, while Ander Herrera joined Paris Saint-Germain in a free transfer in the summer, and neither were replaced. They have been left even shorter by Paul Pogba missing most of the campaign with an ankle problem.

Football writer Huw Davies observed United's unconvincing midfield in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool in October:

Can developed into a fine player during his time at Anfield. He's an excellent passer who can create chances from deep, and he's a strong ball-winner when the team are out of possession, making him a fine possible acquisition at Old Trafford.