Frank Vogel Talks LeBron James' Recent Play, Kobe Bryant Attending Lakers Game

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel got to witness two living legends during his team's 122-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

"He's playing as well as I've seen him," Vogel told reporters when talking about LeBron James after the four-time MVP finished with 33 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and zero turnovers while drilling 6-of-10 shots from beyond the arc.

Vogel also said he "got chills" when he saw the Staples Center react to Kobe Bryant's presence in the courtside seats:

It is noteworthy Vogel thinks James is playing some of his best basketball considering the 15-time All-Star turns 35 years old in December.

There is little left for the three-time champion, 15-time All-NBA selection and six-time All-Defensive selection to do in his career, but he could be well on his way to a first. He has never averaged double-digit assists for a season but entered play at 11.1 a night and added 12 more to his total.

He seems to be making a point of keeping all his teammates involved and engaged at this point of the season and has double-digit assist totals in eight of nine November contests.

Despite all his greatness, James was still humble after the game and talked about how "special" it was as a "kid from Akron" to have "one of the greatest Lakers to ever play" come support him and his teammates during the win over the Hawks:

Bryant does have something James doesn't in the form of a championship with the Lakers, but the King could change that if he continues playing at such an elevated level.

Los Angeles is 11-2 on the season and sitting atop the Western Conference standings after missing the playoffs entirely in 2018-19. The James and Anthony Davis pairing is off to an excellent start, and the role players have quickly settled into their spots in the rotation.

If Bryant wants to, he will probably have plenty of chances to sit courtside at Lakers playoff games this season.