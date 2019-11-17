Genk's Sander Berge Says 'Playing at Anfield Is a Dream' Amid Liverpool Rumours

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Genk's Sander Berge has said he wants to play at Anfield "as much as possible" after the midfielder was reportedly linked as a potential target for Liverpool.

Speaking to TV2 (h/t Connor O'Neill of the Liverpool Echo), the Norway international stated he believes the Reds are one of the greatest sides in the world and he would love to feature more at Liverpool's home.

"Playing at Anfield is a dream for everyone in the world, and not least for Norwegians," Berge said. "Liverpool are the best team [at the moment] and have the most fans. So I could certainly like to play at Anfield as often as possible."

The lofty defensive player continues to impress for his side this season and has been a mainstay in Belgium's Jupiler Pro League.

Berge has made a good impression during four UEFA Champions League appearances, including two games against Jurgen Klopp's European Cup holders this term.

Genk sporting director Dimitri De Conde recently told Radio Punto Nuovo (h/t O'Neill) a number of teams are monitoring the 21-year-old, including Liverpool and Napoli.

"If Napoli has already blocked Berge? I read it and it's not like that. Napoli are interested in Sander and it's is a possibility.

"We also know Liverpool follow him carefully. Klopp spoke to the boy after the Anfield game, congratulating him on the performance.

"In Italy there are clubs that follow Berge and Napoli could be one of these, but to date we have no concrete offers on the table. It could even change in the coming weeks."

According to O'Neill, Berge is rated at around £18 million, and Genk could reportedly sell if a club matches their valuation.

Berge would be viewed as a long-term project for Liverpool if he arrived on Merseyside, and Klopp currently has plenty of options in central midfield.

Fabinho took time to settle at Anfield after his move to Anfield 18 months ago. However, the Brazil international is now firmly established in Klopp's selection. Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum continue to battle for a starting spot at Anfield, and the midfielders have impressed during their performances this term.

Berge could quickly become a consistent force in the centre but must continue to start matches over the next couple of seasons as he furthers his development.