Joachim Low Says Young Germany Aren't Among Euro 2020 Favourites

Germany manager Joachim Low said his side aren't among the favourites to win UEFA Euro 2020, which will be his fourth European Championships since taking charge of the team.

Only seven of the 19 outfielders in Low's current squad are aged 25 or older—four of whom are defenders—and he considers his side to be trailing some of their peers ahead of next year's tournament.

Low spoke at a press conference ahead of Germany's qualifier at home against Group C opponents Belarus on Saturday and said:

"We don't belong to the tournament favourites. France, England have been playing with the same players for years. There are the Dutch, Spain.

"Us, with our young team, we are not among the favourites because we are still in the process of change.

"Maybe in two or four years when the players are at their peak. I mean a lot is possible with this team and we are working on that because it does have a lot of quality."

The 59-year-old was appointed Germany boss in 2006 and has enjoyed a successful reign at their helm, though confidence was dented following a surprise group-stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Germany—world champions in 2014—also suffered relegation last year in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Die Mannschaft are currently second in Group C, level on points with the first-place Netherlands, against whom they hold an inferior head-to-head record.

The team triumphed 3-0 away to Estonia in their last qualifier in October, overcoming Emre Can's early dismissal to maintain their pace near the Group C summit:

Low added:

"We have had games where we played really well over 45 minutes and when I was surprised at how well some things worked. But we have not yet managed to do it over 90 minutes against tough opponents. That is the job we have.

"It is a bit like the situation in 2010. But to play for the title will be difficult. There are things that are possible but we don’t have the favourites role this time."

Hertha Berlin defender Niklas Stark, 24, has been called into Germany's squad and could earn his first cap against Belarus, while 23-year-old Freiburg defender Robin Koch is chasing his second Germany appearance.

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer remains at the centre of debate regarding who should start in goal for Germany, and Low addressed the head-to-head between the 33-year-old and 27-year-old Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who plays for Barcelona:

Germany will secure a top-two finish in their pool and automatically qualify for Euro 2020 provided they clinch at least a draw when they host Northern Ireland on Tuesday. Goals from Marcel Halstenberg and Serge Gnabry helped them defeat the same foe 2-0 in Belfast in September.

Low may not consider his side as Euro 2020 favourites as things stand, but he'll hope his squad can close the margin to their rivals before the tournament begins on June 12 in 12 host cities.