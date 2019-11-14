LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Praise Carmelo Anthony's Return to NBA with Blazers

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony has reportedly found a home more than one year after his last appearance in an NBA game, something that his banana boat buddies had been waiting for.

On Thursday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news that Anthony had agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. Fellow 2003 draftee Dwyane Wade let his thoughts be known soon after:

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James echoed that sentiment:

Anthony has not appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 8, 2018. He made just 10 appearances for the Houston Rockets in 2018-19 after signing a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the club.

Houston opted to move on from the 10-time All-Star last season in mid-November, but he remained under contract with the organization until he was traded to the Chicago Bulls in January. The Bulls subsequently waived him without having him suit up in a single game.

Anthony had not been on an NBA roster since being waived by Chicago, and he told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take in August that he would be "at peace" if his career was over. He did, however, let it be known that he wanted to win a championship and made it clear he would be willing to come off the bench to continue playing.