2020 NBA Title Odds: Trail Blazers' Line Doesn't Move After Carmelo Anthony Deal

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2019

File- This Nov. 2, 2018, file photo shows Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony reacting during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Houston Rockets are trading Carmelo Anthony and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Chicago Bulls, in a deal that is expected to be completed Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Anthony will not wind up playing for the Bulls, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing can be finalized until the league office approves the deal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Adding a 10-time All-Star has done little to increase the Portland Trail Blazers' championship odds. 

On Thursday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Carmelo Anthony had agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with Portland. Interestingly, the reported signing had zero impact in the gambling world:

Anthony has played in just 10 games since the start of the 2018-19 season, with his last appearance coming more than one year ago on Nov. 8, 2018. He averaged 13.4 points on 40.5 percent shooting in 10 appearances with the Houston Rockets last season.

The 35-year-old is now on his sixth organization since 2017, though he never actually suited up for either the Atlanta Hawks or the Chicago Bulls.

Portland (4-8) currently owns the third-worst record in the Western Conference.

