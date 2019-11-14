2020 NBA Title Odds: Trail Blazers' Line Doesn't Move After Carmelo Anthony Deal

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Adding a 10-time All-Star has done little to increase the Portland Trail Blazers' championship odds.

On Thursday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Carmelo Anthony had agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with Portland. Interestingly, the reported signing had zero impact in the gambling world:

Anthony has played in just 10 games since the start of the 2018-19 season, with his last appearance coming more than one year ago on Nov. 8, 2018. He averaged 13.4 points on 40.5 percent shooting in 10 appearances with the Houston Rockets last season.

The 35-year-old is now on his sixth organization since 2017, though he never actually suited up for either the Atlanta Hawks or the Chicago Bulls.

Portland (4-8) currently owns the third-worst record in the Western Conference.