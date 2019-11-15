Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Andre Iguodala Trade, Potential Suitors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Here's a question: when is the domino going to fall for Andre Iguodala?

Right now, no one knows.

What is known is that the 35-year old veteran will continue to be away from his new team, the Memphis Grizzlies, until they can work out a trade.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, Memphis will likely hold out until at least the trade deadline for a deal centered around a potential first-round pick.

And if a trade is made, it would be a safe bet that it would be with a team in the Western Conference because of Iguodala's history of effectively guarding LeBron James.

"He's got more value in the West," one GM told Deveney. "I can't see a team in the East moving for him. He has the experience guarding LeBron, and that's what you want out of him. That and you want to keep him off the Lakers, you want their bench to be a weak spot.

"He doesn't have those same kinds of good matchups in the East. You don't want to put him on Giannis (Antetokounmpo) in a seven-game series, for sure."

League executives believe that the Lakers have the most interest in dealing for Iggy, but they don't have the necessary picks to make it happen.

They traded their 2021 and 2024 first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Anthony Davis deal, and league rules stipulate that they can't trade away their picks in 2022, 2023 or 2025.

Iguodala, who was traded to the Grizzlies this past summer in an apparent salary dump, has one year and $17 million remaining on his contract.

L.A. doesn't have an outgoing contract or package of contracts that add up to or comes close to matching that amount.

"The Lakers are still the favorite," one GM told Deveney. "Someone's going to have to make a risky move for a 35-year-old to make a trade work. Who's going to do that?"

Deveney reported that the Dallas Mavericks have offered Memphis a deal centered around Courtney Lee and his $12.8 million contract for Iguodala, but like the Lakers, they fall short on first-round picks.

If the Grizzlies were open to taking a second-round pick, the Mavs could possibly offer a package with a pick or two added in with Lee and Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,000,000).

With Iguodala on the roster alongside Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic, Dallas could become a team-to-watch in the West and make a serious push in the playoffs.

According to Deveney's sources, Dallas might also pursue a trade exception they have held over from the Harrison Barnes trade, which is worth $11.7 million.

Then there's the Denver Nuggets.

They started off slow, but they are back to looking like the contender they were last season, which means they may look to shore up their veteran leadership with a proven winner like Iguodala.

Unlike the Lakers or Mavs, though, the Nuggets have first-round picks to offer up to the Grizzlies.

To make the numbers work, they'd also have to throw in a couple of players like Juan Hernangomez ($2,387,918) and Mason Plumlee ($14,041,096).

The Portland Trailblazers were thought to be in the mix for Iguodala, but that may have changed since they recently signed Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony doesn't have the defensive skills that Iggy has, so they may still try to make a deal.

The Blazers have first-round picks in their back pocket and young talent like Nassir Little, Gary Trent Jr. and Anfernee Simons to add to the deal, but if they don't turn things around, they may not be in the mix for the deep postseason run they made last year.

If they're not seriously challenging in the West, there's no need to add Iggy.

Other rumored suitors like the Utah Jazz, L.A. Clippers and Houston Rockets might still inquire about Iguodala, but they may opt to exercise patience and see if Memphis will buy him out instead.

If the Grizzlies buy out the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, he can then sign with any team he chooses.

Last week, The Athletic's David Aldridge reported that most NBA executives would bet money that Iguodala would sign with the Purple and Gold if he becomes a free agent.

"Best combination of ring chance and role," one longtime team boss told Aldridge.

This will likely be Iguodala's last year in the league, so he's looking to sign with a team that has the best chance at winning a championship.

Iguodala won three titles as a key contributor for the Golden State Warriors' five-year Finals run and stepped up in the postseason last year, averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

No matter where Iggy lands, he'll make a significant contribution, especially when it counts.

Maurice Bobb covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow Maurice on Twitter, @ReeseReport.