Eagles Rumors: RB Jay Ajayi Visiting on Friday Following ACL Injury Recovery

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles could be welcoming a key member of the Super Bowl LII champions into the mix, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that free-agent running back Jay Ajayi is visiting with the team on Friday.

The Eagles acquired Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins in an October 31, 2017, trade. The running back proceeded to lead the team in rushing from that point forward, amassing 408 yards on 70 carries and adding 91 receiving yards on 10 receptions.

Ajayi also excelled in the playoffs with 184 rushing yards on 42 carries and six catches for 70 yards.

The ex-Boise State star entered the 2018 season atop the Eagles' running back depth chart. Ajayi wasn't as efficient on the ground in 2018 (4.1 yards per carry versus 5.8 YPC the year before), but he still found the end zone three times in four games.

Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings that prematurely ended his season. Ajayi then became a free agent and did not sign with a team.

Rapoport reported on Sept. 27 that Ajayi is "fully recovered" from ACL surgery, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in recent weeks that the back worked out with the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions.

Both franchises ended up going in different directions, but the Eagles present another opportunity for Ajayi to get back in the league.

The Eagles are set at running back with Jordan Howard carrying most of the load and Miles Sanders siphoning off some carries and passing-game work, but Philadelphia could be looking for additional depth as third-stringer Darren Sproles didn't practice Thursday with a quad injury. Howard is also dealing with a shoulder injury, although he's practiced in limited fashion all week.

Philadelphia could certainly do worse than landing Ajayi, who ran for over 200 yards twice in the 2016 season en route to a 1,272-yard campaign for the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles have a pair of tough opponents up ahead in the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. The Pats are up first Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Hawks will visit Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m.