Argentina Manager Lionel Scaloni: 'Door Is Always Open' for Mauro Icardi Return

DAMIEN MEYER/Getty Images

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said the "door is always open" for Mauro Icardi to return to the squad following his impressive recent form for Paris Saint-Germain.

After falling out of favour at Inter Milan, Icardi moved to PSG on loan for the upcoming campaign and he's impressed in the early weeks of the season for his new club.

However, he has not been included in the squad for his country's upcoming matches with Brazil and Uruguay and hasn't represented his national side since a 2-1 win over Mexico a year ago. When asked about the player, Scaloni said there is a chance he could be involved again in the future, per Sam France of Goal:

"He is a player that we have in mind. He is playing again and gathering momentum after not having done so at the end of last season, and it is important that he is scoring goals.

"He was always on our agenda, but not for the moment because there are others who are doing well. At any time he could return. The door is always open for the best."

Per France, it's previously been reported that Icardi is not the most popular figure among the Argentina squad. The PSG man has a spiky relationship with Crotone's Argentine forward Maxi Lopez, who is said to be a good friend of star man Lionel Messi.

Even so, at the moment Icardi does appear to be doing all he can to get back in contention for the national team. OptaJean noted just how ruthless the 26-year-old can be when chances do come his way:

The on-loan Inter man has already scored nine goals in 10 PSG appearances this season, with the most recent an 85th-minute winner in the 2-1 victory at Brest:

While he's had his issues away from the field, it's extraordinary that a player with Icardi's goalscoring pedigree has only played a total of eight games for the Albiceleste, with his only goal coming in the previous appearance against Mexico.

Icardi was named in Scaloni's preliminary 40-man squad for the Copa America in the summer, although he was cut from the final roster.

There is clearly a chance for the forward to force his way into international contention though, as he appears set to be PSG's starting centre-forward for the remainder of the season. Per Spanish football writer David Cartlidge, there are currently big doubts over Edinson Cavani's future in Paris:

Argentina are not lacking depth in the attacking positions, with Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala all named in Scaloni's squad for the upcoming fixtures.

With that in mind, Scaloni's decision to leave Icardi out of the side does not represent a major shock. However, provided the PSG star continues to net on such a frequent basis in France, he will be a difficult man for the coach to ignore.