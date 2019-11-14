Ex-Giants RP Will Smith, Braves Agree to 3-Year, $39 Million Contract

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The first major MLB offseason move was made by the Atlanta Braves on Thursday when they signed free-agent closer Will Smith to a three-year deal.

The team announced Smith's contract is for $39 million and includes a $13 million club option for 2023.

