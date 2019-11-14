Nationals Planned for Astros' Possible Sign-Stealing During 2019 World Series

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Heading into the World Series against the Houston Astros, the Washington Nationals took extra precautions to protect themselves against possible sign-stealing.

Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post broke down the many layers Nationals' pitchers and catchers went through during the Fall Classic:

"First, each pitcher had to have his own set of signs, and catchers Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki had to be familiar with each one. So the staff printed out cards with the codes and had them laminated. The catchers could have them in their wristbands, a la an NFL quarterback with play calls strapped to his forearm, and the pitchers would have them in their caps. Each pitcher had five sets of signs, and they could change them from game to game—or even batter to batter, if necessary. Using the set labeled No. 2, but worried the Astros were catching on? The pitcher could signal to the catcher to move to set No. 3.

[...]

"Next came the way the Nats employed their signs, which was nontraditional. Rather than just use, say, the second sign the catcher put down, the Nats might 'chase the two.' That meant the pitcher would watch for the catcher to put two fingers down, and then throw the pitch that corresponded to the following sign. Or they could play 'outs plus one.' So if there was one out, the pitch would be the second sign the catcher put down. If there were no outs, it would be the first sign. 'Strikes plus one' worked the same way."

Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart told Svrluga the plan was their "best way to counteract anything that might have been going on."

Menhart did note the Nationals also developed more elaborate signs for their playoff matchups against the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals to protect themselves.