Report: MLB to Expand Astros Sign-Stealing Probe, Severe Penalties Possible

Major League Baseball has reportedly expanded its sign-stealing investigation beyond the 2017 Houston Astros with league officials also contacting the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday that MLB is trying to unearth evidence teams "used technology to aid hitters" and, based on the results of the wide-ranging probe, potential severe penalties could be "unlike anything seen in the sport's recent history."

Rumors about the Astros' high-tech efforts to steal signs aren't new.

Last October, Bleacher Report's Scott Miller reported opposing clubs warned each other about Houston's "devious technological behavior," though sources said the 'Stros weren't alone in their efforts.

"The Astros will do anything and go to any length to try to win," a source told Miller. "I don't fault them for that, because you can't tell me the [Cleveland] Indians, the [New York] Yankees and the Red Sox aren't trying to figure out how they can steal signs, too."

Former Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers brought the situation back to the forefront this week when he told Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic the club electronically stole signs during its championship season in 2017.

"That's not playing the game the right way," Fiers said. "They were advanced and willing to go above and beyond to win."

The Astros' system allegedly included an outfield camera pointed toward the catcher that was relayed to a hallway near the dugout. Players and other team employees would then try to decode the signs and pass them along to hitters via loud noises.

Here's a look at the process, which all happened in a matter of seconds:

Meanwhile, Passan noted the league's decision to contact the Red Sox is related to its effort to determine whether any illegal tactics were used during the last three World Series matchups. Boston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to capture the 2018 title.

The MLB department of investigations is in the process of creating a list of players, managers, coaches and other team personnel it wants to speak with, but it will need Players Association approval to speak with members of the union.

No timetable has been provided for the probe and determination of any subsequent punishment.