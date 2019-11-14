Fabinho Talks 'Dyson' Nickname, Liverpool Form: 'Always Scope to Improve'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has said he likes the "Dyson" nickname given to him by manager Jurgen Klopp and that he thinks he can make further improvements to his game.

The Brazilian has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season, with his combative midfield performances helping the Reds move eight points clear at the top of the table.

Recently, Klopp called Fabinho a Dyson—referring to a vacuum cleaner brand from the United Kingdom—because of his ability to clean up messes in midfield. Speaking about the moniker, Fabinho said it's one of two nicknames he gets called in the Liverpool dressing room, per the club's official website:

"A few people call me this! Between us players I'm more known as Flaco (the skinny one), but they're cool nicknames.

"Before the coach used it [Dyson], another player used it—I think [James] Milner might have said it. It's a cool nickname, but the other one that the majority of the players use, Flaco, that was started by Virgil [van Dijk] and everybody started calling me it."

Fabinho has earned praise for the defensive shield he provides to the Liverpool back line, although he's also shown he can be effective in possession, too, netting the opening goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over Manchester City:

Here are the numbers behind a memorable performance from the Brazilian at the heart of the midfield:

Initially, it took Fabinho some time to settle in to the Premier League following his transfer from Monaco in the summer of 2018. Now, he's among the division's best players and arguably one of the standout holding midfielders in the world.

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League game in which Fabinho has played. Football writer Leanne Prescott commented on the transformative effect he has had on the team:

Worryingly for the rest of the league, the 26-year-old has said he still feels he can get better.

"I'm happy for the praise that I've got, but I know I still have got the scope to improve, and I want to keep improving," he said. "There's always scope to improve. I'm still young, I want to improve more, develop more. I've got personal objectives as well, so I've still got more to offer to the team."

Emma Sanders of BBC Sport commented on the effective midfield triumvirate Fabinho has become part of since his transfer to Anfield:

While Manchester City's Fernandinho has long been regarded as the best holding midfielder in the Premier League, his Brazil team-mate has stepped up his game this season.

With Fabinho in the side, Liverpool always have a foundation to build from, and as is evidenced by his record, the team is almost impossible to beat when he's at its hub. If he stays fit throughout the campaign, then it's difficult to see anyone catching the Reds in the race for the Premier League title.