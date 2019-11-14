Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope X-Rays Negative After Suffering Ankle Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suffered a left ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 120-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

X-rays taken on Caldwell-Pope's ankle came back negative and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

He recorded six points on 3-of-9 shooting in 19 minutes of action.

It hasn't been the easiest start to the season for Caldwell-Pope. The seventh-year veteran is averaging 5.3 points per game on 35.8 percent shooting, including 22.7 percent from three-point range.

He averaged 3.6 points on 32.0 percent shooting over his last five appearances. Of note, he went from logging 24 minutes per game over the first six contests of the season to just 14 minutes in the last five. He has not recorded more than 20 minutes in a game since Nov. 5, spanning four games.

Caldwell-Pope's role in the Lakers rotation has diminished as the team has gone on a 9-1 run since a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Even so, losing him for any period of time would take away depth from L.A.'s backcourt.

Caldwell-Pope, 26, is making $8.1 million this season and has an $8.5 million player option for 2020-21.