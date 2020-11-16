    DeMar DeRozan Reportedly Exercises $27.7M Spurs Contract Option Ahead of FA

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 16, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 3: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 3, 2019 at the Toyota Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bill Baptist/Getty Images

    San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has exercised his $27.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.  

    The 31-year-old averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds for the Spurs last year.

    DeRozan arrived in San Antonio after the Toronto Raptors traded him to the Spurs as part of a larger deal that included Kawhi Leonard.

    His distribution and ball-handling skills came in handy after point guard Dejounte Murray suffered a torn ACL and missed all of 2018-19. He's also a consistent presence on the court, sitting only 10 regular-season games in the past three seasons.

    The guard excelled in year one with the Spurs, averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds for the 48-34 team. San Antonio earned the Western Conference's No. 7 seed and pushed the No. 2 Denver Nuggets to the limit before losing in the first round 4-3 in a seven-game series.

    The 2019-20 season did not go well for the Spurs on the whole, to the point where murmurs of a potential trade arose. Of note, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer wrote on Nov. 13 that "it would surprise none of the front-office executives I've spoken with if the Spurs did move DeRozan."

    However, DeRozan is back in San Antonio for at least one more season. He should once again be asked to lead the team's scoring efforts as the Spurs look to regain their winning form from past years.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: DeMar DeRozan accepts player option with Spurs

      Report: DeMar DeRozan accepts player option with Spurs
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Report: DeMar DeRozan accepts player option with Spurs

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Report: DeMar DeRozan is opting in to the final year of his contract with the Spurs

      Report: DeMar DeRozan is opting in to the final year of his contract with the Spurs
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Report: DeMar DeRozan is opting in to the final year of his contract with the Spurs

      Pounding The Rock
      via Pounding The Rock

      Spurs' DeMar DeRozan opts in for final season of his contract

      Spurs' DeMar DeRozan opts in for final season of his contract
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Spurs' DeMar DeRozan opts in for final season of his contract

      Jeff McDonald
      via mySA

      Report: DeMar DeRozan exercising $27.7 million player option for 2020-21

      Report: DeMar DeRozan exercising $27.7 million player option for 2020-21
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Report: DeMar DeRozan exercising $27.7 million player option for 2020-21

      Brandon Biskobing
      via ClutchPoints