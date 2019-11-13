Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Will Attend Colin Kaepernick's Workout for NFL Teams

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be one of the teams with a representative in Atlanta for Colin Kaepernick's workout.

USA Today's Jarrett Bell was told by a person with knowledge of the Cowboys' plans that they will attend Saturday's showcase that includes an on-field workout and team interviews.

Bell noted the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins also confirmed they will have representatives in town to watch Kaepernick, and the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect to have someone there.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on Tuesday that a private workout will be held for Kaepernick this weekend. Video of the workout and interviews will also be made available for organizations to review.

Kaepernick wrote in a tweet that the league reached out to his representatives about the workout:

Schefter noted Kaepernick's representatives requested the NFL to schedule the workout for a Tuesday because it's "typically is when NFL workouts take place because head coaches and general managers can more easily attend."

Saturday will mark the first time since Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season that he will have a workout in front of teams.

The 32-year-old had a scheduled visit with the Seattle Seahawks in August 2018 postponed when he declined to comment on whether or not he would continue his protests against racial injustice and police violence during the national anthem.

Dallas doesn't need a starting quarterback with Dak Prescott playing well. He can become a free agent after this season, though it seems unlikely the Cowboys won't at least put the franchise tag on him if they can't work out a long-term deal.

Kaepernick could emerge as a backup option for the Cowboys—or one of the other teams scheduled to watch him in Atlanta—if he impresses during his workout.