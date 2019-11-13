Luis Suarez Says It 'Would Not Be Strange' If Barcelona Signed Another Striker

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has said "it would not be strange" if the team looked to sign another striker.

Suarez has been a huge hit with the Blaugrana since arriving in 2014, helping them win four La Liga titles, four Copas del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

However, the club signed Antoine Griezmann in the summer and were strongly linked with a move for Neymar. While neither are natural centre-forwards—where Suarez operates—the Uruguay international has said he understands the club needs to look to the future, per Ovacion (h/t Alex Milne of the Daily Mirror):

"The demands at Barcelona are immense. Every three days you have to have a test, there is no rest, and you are not forgiven if you have even just one bad game. It is not easy to play at a club like Barcelona, to adapt and win your place. I have to respect that I have spent five years at the club dealing with this pressure and always trying to respond in the right manner.

"... If the club are looking for, or wish to bring in another number nine, it would not be strange, it is the reality of football. A time will arrive when my age will not allow me to play at the level Barcelona require, but while I can, and while I have the strength to compete, I will."

Regardless of what happens with Suarez in the future, he will be considered a Blaugrana legend for what he has won and the goals he has scored; only Lionel Messi, Cesar and Laszlo Kubala have more goals for the club than their current No. 9.

Per OptaJose, there's no team that has played against Suarez in La Liga that he hasn't scored against:

Although he has netted six goals in La Liga this season, in general play the 32-year-old hasn't been at his best, per Rafael Hernandez of the Grup14 fan site:

However, aside from Messi, the rest of the Barcelona attack is struggling to function, meaning Suarez continues to get regular minutes.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has only sporadically called on Ousmane Dembele this season because of issues over his form and fitness, while Ansu Fati is a fantastic prospect, albeit just 17 years old and subsequently raw.

In addition, Griezmann has had a slow start to his life at Barcelona and has not been able to find much chemistry with Messi:

At his best, Suarez is an unstoppable presence up top, as he relishes battles with defenders, works hard for the team and scores goals. In his time as a Blaugrana player, he's been an ideal foil for Messi and key to the team dominating Spanish football.

There have been some small signs that he is past his peak this term, although he's by no means the biggest issue in what is currently an inconsistent Barcelona team. If the club are to splash out on big-name players in upcoming transfer windows, other positions would benefit from reinforcement more ahead of the attack.