Zlatan Ibrahimovic Thanks Galaxy After Contract Expires with Team

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time with the LA Galaxy has come to an end.

The club announced Wednesday that they would be mutually parting ways with the dynamic striker ahead of the 2020 season. That news didn't come as a major surprise after Ibra hinted at the divorce earlier in the day with a truly memorable tweet.:

Only Ibra could tell a group of fans "you're welcome" for gracing them with his presence before telling them to go watch baseball, a sport that will be in its offseason until March 26.

Ibrahimovic's stint in Major League Soccer was memorable. In 56 games with the Galaxy, he scored 52 goals and added 17 assists, making him one of the league's most dynamic attacking players and an MLS Best XI selection both seasons. Not too shabby for the 38-year-old.

LA Galaxy president Chris Klein thanked him for his tenure with the club in a statement:

"We would like to thank Zlatan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer. Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole."

The one thing Ibra couldn't check off his list in Los Angeles, however, was winning a title with the Galaxy. He's now a free agent, and with reported interest in Europe ahead of the January transfer window, it appears he'll be bidding Los Angeles, and the MLS, adieu.