Gareth Southgate Comments on Raheem Sterling Relationship After England Benching

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate has said he would understand if Raheem Sterling wasn't "hugely enthusiastic" about him after a decision was made to drop the Manchester City man from the squad for the upcoming match.

The Three Lions will be in action against Montenegro at Wembley in their 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifier on Thursday and a win would be enough for them to secure a place at the tournament finals next summer.

If England are to win, they will have to do so without Sterling, as he was dropped from the squad following a skirmish with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez on Monday. Southgate said he would understand if Sterling wasn't his biggest fan as a result, per BBC Sport:

"I wouldn't imagine that he's hugely enthusiastic—but I can understand that. He's with the group, that's the most important thing. He's a massive part of what we do—has been, will be.

"He's with us for the game tomorrow, he's back with the team on the training pitch enjoying his football. [He] trained superbly well, as he always does. So for me, the thing is finished."

Sterling and Gomez came head-to-head at the end of Liverpool's 3-1 win over City in the Premier League on Sunday. Here is the moment the duo clashed:

Football journalist Patrick Barclay said he can see why Sterling was left annoyed by the incident:

Per Sky Sports, Sterling is said to have confronted his international team-mate at St George's Park on Monday and was reportedly ready to leave the camp before Reds skipper Jordan Henderson intervened.

Sterling and Gomez both trained with the team on Tuesday, with the latter sporting a scratch under his right eye.

Defender Harry Maguire was also asked about the incident and whether or not the rest of the squad felt the decision to leave Sterling out was the right one:

The call is unlikely to be one Southgate made lightly, as the City star has emerged as a key man for the team over the course of the previous year.

Regardless of where he's deployed on the field, Sterling's speed, quick feet and ever-improving goalscoring instincts make him a major threat in the final third. Per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, he is becoming incredibly consistent in front of goal:

England shouldn't have any major issues against Montenegro, regardless of who takes to the field. Their opponents have yet to win any of their qualifying games and were beaten 5-1 at home by the Three Lions on home soil.

Sterling's absence will likely open the door for Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to play in support of captain Harry Kane up top. They will be seeking to do enough to keep their place in the side for Sunday's trip to Kosovo, when Sterling will be in contention again.