Hector Bellerin's Agent Says Arsenal Star Has 'Interest from an Italian Club'

The agent of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has said there is interest in the player from Serie A but that they "will see how the season goes" before making any decision over his future.

Bellerin has missed the majority of the year because of injury, although he has recently made his return to the Arsenal side, starting in the 2-0 loss to Leicester City before the international break.

In the past, the 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium. His agent, Alberto Botines, said he thinks it would be difficult to prise the player from Arsenal but noted Bellerin has been subject to admiring glances from an Italian club, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia):

"At the moment, he’s focused on the team's commitments. He comes from a bad injury and is returning to his usual level. He likes Italy, there's already been interest from an Italian club but I can't reveal it.

"He has a long contract, and it won't be easy to take him away from Arsenal, he's their vice-captain. We'll see how the season goes."

David Hytner in the Guardian reported in March last year that Juventus were interested in Bellerin, with the player said to be considering a new challenge at the time. The Spaniard's contract at the Emirates Stadium runs until the summer of 2023.

Given the Foxes clash was Bellerin's first Premier League start since January, it would be a surprise if he were focusing on anything other than playing football.

Per James McNicholas of The Athletic, the defender wasn't at his best in that contest, which saw the team slump to their fifth game in succession without a win:

Arsenal fan Jonny Singer said it's no surprise to see Bellerin taking time to get up to speed again:

When he is at his best, the full-back adds another dimension to the Arsenal team. While he still needs to make improvements in his final ball and defensive play, having such dynamism and energy on the flank will only be to the benefit of under-pressure boss Unai Emery.

Per Arsenal writer Layth Yousif, Bellerin has also showed increased leadership skills:

Those attributes will be key to Arsenal when they return from the international break, with Granit Xhaka recently stripped of the armband and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made the new club captain. Morale is likely to be low and form absent, so the big characters in the Gunners dressing are set to be crucial.

As one of the most popular players among the fans and a key member of the team, a huge offer would surely be required before Arsenal would consider selling Bellerin. But given all the qualities he possesses, it would be no shock if some of Europe's big names were interested in the defender.