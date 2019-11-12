Mike Fiers Admits Astros Stole Signs Electronically During 2017 MLB Season

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Following accusations of sign-stealing during this year's postseason, one former Houston Astros pitcher said members of the organization devised a system in 2017 to steal signals from opposing teams.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich, Mike Fiers and three other people who were with the organization in 2017 said the Astros developed a system for home games that was aided by a television camera set up in the outfield.

"That's not playing the game the right way," said Fiers. "They were advanced and willing to go above and beyond to win."

Rosenthal and Drellich reported the system began early in 2017 and involved "at least two uniformed Astros" players who got together to plan out how to do it.

An Astros source told Rosenthal and Drellich the set-up "required technical video knowledge and required the direct aid of at least some on the baseball operations staff."

Fiers, who pitched for the Astros from 2015-17 and currently plays for the Oakland Athletics, spoke about the system because he wants "the game to be cleaned up a little bit because there are guys who are losing their jobs because they’re going in there not knowing."

The set-up involved a television placed on the wall steps in the Astros' dugout connected to a camera feed from center field, which was trained on the opposing catcher behind the plate and ran between the dugout and clubhouse.

"Team employees and players would watch the screen during the game and try to decode signs—sitting opposite the screen on massage tables in a wide hallway," Rosenthal and Drellich wrote.

When the person/people viewing the footage believed they deciphered the opposing team's signs, the expected pitch would be communicated by some type of loud noise, often hitting a trash can sitting in the tunnel.

Danny Farquhar, who made two appearances against the Astros in September 2017 for the Chicago White Sox, told Rosenthal and Drellich he remembered hearing something coming from Houston's dugout while he was on the mound.

"There was a banging from the dugout, almost like a bat hitting the bat rack every time a changeup signal got put down," Farquhar said. "After the third one, I stepped off. I was throwing some really good changeups and they were getting fouled off. After the third bang, I stepped off."

In the 2019 American League Championship Series, SNY.tv's Andy Martino reported the New York Yankees accused the Astros of stealing signs by whistling from their dugout.

Both of the Astros' playoff opponents in 2018, the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox, were suspicious of the team's activities. Cleveland filed a complaint with MLB that accused a Houston employee of trying to film inside its dugout during Game 3 of the ALDS at Progressive Field.

The Red Sox had a man claiming to be a Houston employee removed from the dugout area at Fenway Park during Game 1 of the ALCS for having a small camera and frequently texting.

MLB cleared the Astros of any wrongdoing in the incidents with the Indians in 2018 and Yankees in 2019.

Per the report, MLB "will attempt to learn as much as it can about the Astros’ operation" during an expected interview with former assistant general manager Brandon Taubman in the wake of his firing for making inappropriate comments toward three female reporters after the team's ALCS win.

The Astros won their first World Series title in 2017 and have won at least 100 games in each of the past three seasons, including a franchise-record 107 victories last season before losing to the Washington Nationals in the Fall Classic.