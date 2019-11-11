Gerrit Cole Rumors: Astros FA 'At the Top' of Phillies' List in 2019 Free Agency

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

After making one of the biggest splashes of last offseason with the signing of Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies again have their eyes on one of the top prizes of the free-agent market.

According to Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, general manager Matt Klentak has an "offseason plan that centers around pitching," and Houston Astros star Gerrit Cole "is at the top of the Phillies' list."

Philadelphia is reportedly expected to add at least two starters with only Aaron Nola and Jake Arrieta locks for the 2020 rotation.

Cole will obviously be at the top of most teams' lists this winter after back-to-back dominant seasons with the Astros. He is a top candidate for the American League Cy Young Award this year after going 20-5 while leading the league with a 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts. This came after producing a 2.88 ERA and 276 strikeouts in 2018 during his first year in Houston.

His production will obviously lead to a high demand, however, and likely one of the biggest contracts in baseball history.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted Cole will make $288 million over eight years, which would break David Price's record for the largest contract ever given to a pitcher at $217 million.

This could make the Phillies a top contender after already showing the willingness to hand out large contracts. Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the team last offseason, while Arrieta is set to earn $75 million over three years, plus a pair of team options.

If cost isn't a problem, Philadelphia can get a major upgrade in an area of need after finishing 11th in the majors with a 4.53 team ERA. Nola was arguably the only reliable option in the rotation, while Zack Eflin and Vince Velasquez showed promise but were wildly inconsistent.

Cole would help solidify the staff while potentially lifting the squad to the postseason after an 81-81 regular season.