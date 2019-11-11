Riyad Mahrez Says Leicester City Blocked Transfer to Arsenal

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez has revealed Leicester City denied him a potential move to Arsenal in 2016.

The Algeria captain explained he believes he lost valuable time playing at the top of the Premier League after the Foxes opted to retain his services.

Speaking to France Football (h/t Jake Polden of the Mirror), Mahrez said his transfer to the Gunners was close to completion before Leicester pulled the plug on the deal:

"After [Leicester won] the title, if I'd left for a top team, it wouldn't have been the same story.

"For me, it's clear that I lost two years at the highest level. I lost two years! Because instead of arriving at [Manchester] City at 27, I could have been there at 24, 25.

"Leicester blocked me. They told me: 'You're not leaving, you're not leaving.'

"My agent had spoken to [Arsene] Wenger who really wanted me. It was nearly all done with Arsenal in 2016. I was really frustrated.

"It wasn't easy to go from being the best player in the Premier League to being a part of a team fighting against relegation.

"It's not the same job. Everyone is waiting for you around the corner."

Mahrez joined Leicester in 2014 from Le Havre and became a household name after a modest start to his career in the lower leagues of French football.

The Foxes shocked the world when they broke the Premier League monopoly, winning England's top prize under the guidance of Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester's title-winning team included N'Golo Kante, who immediately joined Chelsea after his 12-month stint at the King Power Stadium. The France international then helped the Blues win the Premier League during his first year at Stamford Bridge.

Mahrez eventually secured a transfer to one of Europe's elite teams, signing a deal with City worth a club-record £60 million. The fee was also the most paid for an African footballer at the time.

The 28-year-old captured his second Premier League-winners medal last term, but Mahrez has struggled to develop into a regular starter when everyone is fit at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Mahrez was an important squad player for Pep Guardiola as City added the FA Cup and Carabao Cup to their title-winning achievements last season.

The Algerian started 14 Premier League games and came off the bench 13 times, scoring seven goals and assisting four.

Mahrez remains behind Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in Guardiola's pecking order, and he has started only five Premier League games this term.