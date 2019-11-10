La Liga Winners and Losers After Final 2019 Week 13 Table

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

La Liga champions Barcelona remain top of the table in Spain after securing a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou in Week 13.

Captain Lionel Messi bagged a hat-trick and Sergio Busquets scored a rare goal to hand manager Oscar Garcia defeat in his first game in charge of the Galicians.

Rivals Real Madrid remain in hot pursuit after a comfortable 4-0 win at Eibar. Striker Karim Benzema scored twice to keep Los Blancos level on points with manager Ernesto Valverde's side.

Atletico Madrid stay third after coming from behind to beat struggling Espanyol 3-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, while Sevilla took the bragging rights in El Gran Derbi.

Here is a look at the Week 13 results and the latest La Liga standings:

Winner: Lionel Messi

Barcelona went into Saturday's match with Celta Vigo under pressure after losing 3-1 to Levante last time out in La Liga and being held to a surprise goalless draw by Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League.

The champions found it tough going initially against Celta Vigo and were once again in need of Messi's genius to secure all three points and top spot in the table.

Messi bagged the opener from the penalty spot and then added two unstoppable free-kicks to clinch the 34th La Liga hat-trick of his career:

His goals also mean he has now netted eight times in six La Liga starts to rise up the Pichichi standings and is now just one behind leading goalscorer Benzema.

Valverde told reporters after the match that "anything is possible with Messi" as the Argentinian inspired his team to a comfortable win at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have not been wholly convincing this season and have been beaten three times already in La Liga, but Messi's continuing brilliance means they remain top of the pile for now.

Loser: Granada's title dreams

Newly promoted Granada enjoyed a fairytale start to the season, winning six of their first 10 matches to propel them to the top of the table:

Manager Diego Martinez's side enjoyed a 2-0 win over champions Barcelona, while victory over Real Betis after El Clasico was postponed had supporters dreaming of an unlikely title challenge.

Reality was always likely to bite, and Week 13 saw Granada slump to their third straight defeat. Goals from Daniel Wass and Ferran Torres saw them go down 2-0 to Valencia and slip to eighth in the table.

The Andalusians are now five points behind leaders Barcelona, having played a game more, and will be relieved to see the international break.

Granada now have time to regroup after a roller-coaster start to life back in the top flight and face a tricky fixture once La Liga resumes with a home game against Atletico Madrid up next.

Winner: La Liga strikers

Week 13 saw lots of goals and plenty of La Liga's top strikers all continuing to impress in front of goal for their clubs.

Real Madrid's Benzema bagged a brace in a 4-0 win at Eibar that saw the Frenchman move above the legendary Ferenc Puskas when it comes to scoring La Liga goals for Los Blancos:

Meanwhile, Lucas Perez was on target for the seventh straight game for Alaves. The former West Ham United man netted a penalty in a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid:

Alvaro Morata is another striker on a red-hot goalscoring streak. The Atletico Madrid man scored for the sixth in a row as manager Diego Simeone's side came from behind to beat Espanyol 3-1:

Meanwhile, Loren Moron netted his eighth La Liga goal of the season as Real Betis slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla. The game was notable for an absolute rocket from Luuk de Jong:

The goals mean the race for the Pichichi is hotting up nicely. Benzema leads the way on nine goals, while Messi, Gerard Moreno and Moron all have eight.

Loser: Espanyol's survival hopes

Espanyol have had a tough start to the season and slumped to their ninth defeat in 13 games against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Manager Pablo Machin's men headed into the game with momentum too. They thrashed Ludogorets 6-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and faced an Atleti side who had drawn their last two in La Liga.

Sergi Darder gave Espanyol hope of a rare win by putting them ahead on 38 minutes, but Atletico roared back with goals from Angel Correa, Morata and Koke giving them the win.

The result leaves Espanyol in 19th place on eight points and only two points off the bottom. Perhaps more worrying is the fact that they are already five points from safety.