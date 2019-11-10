N'Golo Kante Says He Could Finish His Career at Chelsea

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has said that he hopes to win more titles with the Blues and could finish his career with the London club.

The 28-year-old spoke to Telefoot (h/t Get French Football News) about his future and said he could stay with the Blues until he hangs up his boots.

"Of course (I could finish my career at Chelsea), today I am with Chelsea until 2023," he said. "So, in my head, I hope to continue to have great seasons with Chelsea until 2023."

The midfielder was also asked if he could see himself playing in another league and replied: "No, not really."

The World Cup winner went on to speak about his decision to join Leicester City instead of Marseille in 2015 and said he had no regrets about his decision to move to the Premier League.

"Of course not. When I arrived at Chelsea, I was at Leicester and I had just won my first title with a club. Today at Chelsea, I have had three wonderful years winning titles. I think that it is a club that has helped me a lot and I hope that I will be able to win a lot more titles here. The year at Leicester was magnificent and I did not regret (not joining OM) at all."

Kante has become a crucial player for Chelsea since joining from Leicester City in 2016. He has won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League with the Blues and is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

He was also part of the France team that won the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia and played a key role in their success, as shown by Opta:

Chelsea tied the midfielder down to a new-five year contract in November 2018. Kante said at the time he had "completely improved as a player" during his time at Stamford Bridge, per BBC Sport.

Kante's impressive performances for the Blues have seen him linked with a move away. El Desmarque (h/t Ryan Taylor at the Daily Express) have reported Real Madrid could offer Chelsea £86 million plus James Rodriguez for the Frenchman.

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has also been credited with an interest in Kante. According to Alvise Cagnazzo for MailOnline, the Juventus manager wants to bring Kante to Turin to join Aaron Ramsey and Miralem Pjanic in midfield.

Yet both teams will have their work cut out trying to convince Chelsea to part ways with such an influential figure, while Kante's comments suggest he has no interest in leaving the west London club.