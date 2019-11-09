La Liga Results 2019 Week 13: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Saturday was a good day for La Liga's giants, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia all picking up wins.

Los Blancos cruised past Eibar, the Blaugrana had little trouble with Celta Vigo and Los Che beat Granada 2-0.

Here are Saturday's full results:

Deportivo Alaves 3-0 Real Valladolid

Valencia 2-0 Granada

Eibar 0-4 Real Madrid

Barcelona 4-1 Celta Vigo

The latest La Liga standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Barcelona 12, +18, 25

2. Real Madrid 12, +16, 25

3. Real Sociedad 13, +7, 23

4. Atletico Madrid 12, +5, 21

5. Sevilla 12, +2, 21

6. Granada 13, +2, 20

7. Valencia 13, +1, 20

8. Getafe 12, +3, 19

9. Villarreal 12, +9, 18

10. Osasuna 12, +3, 18

11. Athletic Bilbao 12, +4, 17

12. Levante 12, +1, 17

13. Real Valladolid 13, -3, 17

14. Deportivo Alaves 13, -4, 15

15. Eibar 13, -7, 15

16. Real Betis 12, -7, 13

17. Mallorca 12, -9, 11

18. Celta Vigo 13, -12, 9

19. Espanyol 12, -14, 8

20. Leganes 13, -15, 6

Lionel Messi continued his exceptional form at the Camp Nou, equaling Cristiano Ronaldo's La Liga record for most hat-tricks:

The Argentinian superstar buried two expert free-kicks and a penalty, putting Barcelona on the road to a relatively comfortable win. Sergio Busquets also got on the scoresheet, while Lucas Olaza gave the visiting fans something to cheer about with a free-kick of his own.

The win moved the Catalans into a tie for first place with rivals Real Madrid, who also picked up three points earlier in the day.

Karim Benzema scored twice for Los Blancos, while Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde were also on point. Similar to their midweek demolition of Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League, Real played some of their best football of the season, and they will surely be frustrated the international break has arrived just as they're hitting top form.

Manager Zinedine Zidane was pleased after the contest:

Daniel Wass and Ferran Torres got the goals for Valencia, who picked up their second straight win and seem to have recovered from their poor start to the season.

Granada have been a pleasant surprise for much of the season but have now lost three matches in a row.

Rodrigo made club history during the win:

Deportivo Alaves also picked up three big points on Saturday, putting some more distance between themselves and the clubs in the relegation zone. The Basques now sit six points ahead of Celta.